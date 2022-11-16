Woman Makes Cool Ceramic Mold Out of Cardboard

Cardboard is so versatile! For example, this woman uses a cardboard mold to make stuff out of ceramic. So if you're looking for an easy way to create new art pieces from clay molds—or even want to get into sculpting and pottery in general—this project is worth trying out!

It seems like the internet loved this woman's creativity. @ZK said, "Creative lady.🙂 Bravo! 🤗👏🏻"

Others had lots of love to show. "Love it so much;🥰 you are an artist." @freeart18

All you need to get started are the following materials:

Cardboard

Packing tape

Water

Plaster of Paris

Cut out shapes for your mold, including supports and a base if desired, with scissors or an Exacto knife. Then, tape over the whole thing with packing tape (this prevents the clay from sticking to your cardboard), and wait for it to dry completely (about 24 hours) before using it because otherwise, there may be too much moisture trapped in some areas, which will cause cracks when firing at high temperatures.

It's time to mix the plaster and water. Pour it into the mold and let it set. The cardboard will not dissolve in the mixture, so don't worry about that—you need to ensure you're using enough water, so it doesn't dry too quickly. You can use a spatula or similar tool to scrape off any excess plaster from around your design once it has dried slightly but still feels damp.

When you’re ready to remove your ceramic casting from its cardboard mold, use a knife blade to gently scrape away any clay stuck on top.

Once all this is done, use a wire brush or sandpaper to clean up any rough edges so that they look nice and smooth before you pour in some fresh plaster and repeat this process!

Congratulations on finishing your cool ceramic mold! Now you can use it to make something awesome. Or, if you’re not feeling creative, leave it as is — this thing looks pretty good just sitting around the house. These simple instructions should help you start your project in no time flat.