This Woman's Apartment Looks Like An Adult Fun House

Some of the best memories as a kid were made at the local carnival, walking in the big gates to see all the bright flashing lights and spinning rides. Standing in line to get your hands on a soft pretzel that's larger than your head, served with a cup of hot bright yellow cheese. Walking by the Scrambler multiple times trying to get the courage to step inside of it but ultimately resorting back to the bumper cars. Playing ring toss all night just to try to score big enough to get the giant stuffed elephant that turns heads while walking through the carnival grounds.

One of the most stand out things about the carnival is the fun house, filled with funky shapes, mirrors of all sorts, lights of different varieties, shapes of all sizes, bright bursting colors, and a fun silly vibe filled with things that just don’t make sense outside of a fun house.

TikTok DIY and creative @taybeepbbop takes viewers on a tour of her apartment that screams adult fun house vibes, and words can’t begin to describe how dreamy it is!

Starting the tour off in a long hallway you walk into an eggshell blue wall with swirly lines moving down the hall and a wavy checkered floor runner below your feet. Next You walk to the staircase which at the top of the stairs is a light switch with a fun cartoon mouth painted around it, as you walk down the stairs the hallways are lined with taxidermy faux dragons, dinosaurs and mystical creatures on plaques. The bedroom is so fun, a bright pink, white and deep blue make a unique backdrop for the bed. With two corn on the cob side tables that have bites taken out of them. A wavy mirror that has neon lights behind it is posted on the wall. The rest of the apartment has unique features and themes and it all blends perfectly.

