Woman Deep Cleans Berber Carpet With Just a Mop

This is how she made it work

In my years of adulting, I’ve learned that vacuuming your mattress is necessary (thanks, TikTok), using lemon as a cleaner practically works on just about everything in your kitchen, and sweeping your carpet is “a thing” that just about everyone with carpet should do.

Between life lessons, tips from family and friends and social media, I thought I learned just about everything there is to know about cleaning, but leave it to TikTok to introduce me to another effective cleaning tip — mopping your carpet. Thanks to TikTok user @donnamendoza35, I now know why you should consider mopping Berber carpet if you have it. Trust me, you’ll want to adapt this into your cleaning routine.

WATCH THE VIDEO

I don’t know if I’m more surprised with her mopping the carpet or with the outcome, but either way, I’m impressed. The carpet had a quite a few stains, but after she finished mopping, the stains were non-existent. All she used to clean the carpet was the popular O-Cedar Easy Wring Microfiber Spin Mop, a few squirts of Dawn dish soap and some boiling hot water to get the stellar result.

People in the comments section were just as stunned as I was about this cleaning tip and of course wanted to know more. “Hi it looks so good I’ve never seen this done before. How does it dry without molding?” @yuliiissaa asked. To which the creator of the video shared “I dried excess water with a towel. Make sure water is hot. It’s like the stains evaporated. Dried really good.”

This cleaning hack looks pretty effective. Would you try it?

