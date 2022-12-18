New Home Owners Inherit Filthy, Stained Carpet But Manage to Rescue It With DIY Concoction

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When shopping for a new home, it's easy to get swept up in the excitement of your new purchase. There are so many decisions to make: what type of house do you want? Where will you be living? But there's one thing that can make or break your dream home—the carpeting. If you find yourself inheriting filthy, stained carpet from your previous owners, don't despair! This homemade concoction can bring even the dirtiest carpets back to life again!

After moving into their new home, the homeowners noticed that the carpets were stained. They consulted with friends and family, who offered up various suggestions on how to go about cleaning them. The homeowner tried various solutions that seemed promising but in the end, settled on a DIY mix that worked best for them.

We were really hoping to learn how to make this solution on our own. Fortunately, someone else asked the same thing, "What did you use, I see the chemicals on n the video just curious on measurements??" @Alicia Nantz

And, even better, the creator @Dyme Couture responded, "1/2 cup peroxide, 1 cup of vinegar, and 1 cup of Tide."

And there you have it. You may be able to salvage your carpet, but we recommend replacing the pad entirely in case the smell or stain returns. Are you thinking of trying this DIY mixture? Some stains are worth trying to remove in lieu of replacing the whole carpet.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.