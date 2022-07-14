Woman Has Perfect Trick for Regrowing Carrots From Old Ones

With an increase in the cost of food and rising grocery store bills, many people are now looking to transform their yards into a garden where they can grow their own fruits and vegetables.

Understandably, starting a garden can be quite confusing for some if they’ve never had a green thumb or have no experience with growing their own crops. However, thanks to the internet and many social media content creators, we now have gardening tips right at our finger tips.

Some of our recent gardening tips we found via social media includes one creator showing us how to grow kale indoors, another person showing us how to grow tomatoes upside-down and now recently, TikTok content creator, @creating.rogues how to grow new carrots from old ones in the video below. It’s a lot easier than you may think, so even if you don’t have a green thumb, it’s not a problem at all!

As seen in the video, all she does is place the carrot ends in shallow water and waits about a week for the stems to start sprouting in order to gain carrot seeds. After they sprout, the content creator suggests watering every day to promote healthy growth. So simple and apparently, very effective!

We love how this trick is so easy to do that practically anyone can do this!