Man Gives Trashed Side Table a Cartoonish Makeover

Just because a piece of furniture was donated due to it being "ugly," or it ended up on the curbside for trash pick-up, doesn't mean it is trash. You'd be surprised at what cool pieces of furniture people toss out.

Such as these plain and simple white side tables, artist and TikTok creator Adrian Vazquez found outside his apartment building. So, he decided to give them a new home with a new look. Let's find out what he did to them!

Wow! How cool is this? And somewhat trippy!

Such as great idea.

It reminds me of pop art and certainly cartoons!

And honestly, this is probably the easiest makeover out there. All you need is a black, thick marker, and some cleaning and disinfecting products.

As you can see in the video, he first gave these side tables a thorough cleaning, since they were sitting outside, but also, he doesn't know their previous owners. So yes, cleaning and disinfecting thrifted furniture is always recommended.

After that was done, he decided to use the marker along the edges and gave them some accents around the knobs, for that cartoony look.

And it came out great.

You might want to consider some type of paint sealer, to prevent the marker from smudging.

Looking at the comments section, TikTok loved it, too.

As TikToker @mchamsteryt1 commented,

"Check it with a blacklight after finding those fluffy handcuffs."

Yes, that might be recommended.

And TikToker @sammijo1983 posted,

"I am obsessed."



Me too. I've never seen anything like that!

Another TikToker (@vibeingandflying) wrote,

"I love them. They look sick."

Agreed! I do too.

