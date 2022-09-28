Skip to main content

Did You Know That You Can Carve Fake Pumpkins?

The best part is you can reuse them every year!

It seems like everything is about saving time and being on a budget these days. If you're a busy parent who works and runs the household, chances are you won't have time to buy a bunch of big pumpkins, scoop the pulp out, get carving tools, and then try to turn them into cute and scary-looking jack-o-lanterns. That's okay, Halloween season just got a lot easier this year.

You'll be probably wondering how? As you're about to find out, the creators of @joannstores discovered a genius hack.

WATCH THE VIDEO

What a cool concept those Funkins are. How much time and bloody fingers I could have saved knowing about this sooner. Just keep your carving tools, but toss the pumpkin - kidding! You can use little pumpkins for a little longer, but once you turn one of those big real-pumpkins into jack-o-lantern, they won't last as long and just get gross and sad-looking with time. Besides carrying one of those badboys is quite the workout. These Funkins, on the other hand, are usually made of patented low density foam, are lighter because they're already hollow, therefore scooping out the pumpkin gut isn't necessary, and the best part is they last you forever. Another bonus point is, they certainly look like the real thing. And now the fun begins, because you can actually carve them like the real-deal. All you need is a craving-tool kit, which comes with everything you need. Just use a marker and a template to draw the design and then carve it out. That simple. However, you might want to use flameless tealights though, to prevent any fire from starting, since Funkins are synthetic. 

Halloween never looked that easy! 

peacock chair
Article

Denver Woman Scores the Ultimate Boho Furniture Thanks to Some Dumpster Diving

mickey mouse
Article

Kiddo Collects All Disney Character Autographs and What She Does With Them Is Stunning

anthropologie mirror dupe
Article

Woman Turns Vintage Mirror Into Rainbow Art

clipboard art
Article

Forget Picture Frames…Make a Clipboard Gallery Wall Instead

woman using power tools
Article

Woman Thinks Husband Is Going to Regret Not Cleaning Out Closets Himself Because She Found the Power Tools

shutterstock_1316989556
Article

Watch This Man Transform a Gin Bottle into Fancy Cocktail Glass

planting flowers
Article

Mississippi Man’s Neighbors Give Him Permission to Plant Anything He Wants On Their Property

child painting
Article

4-Year-Old Offers To Paint Mom An Epic Piece of Art for the Living Room and TBH It’s Better Than the Stuff At Home Goods

frustrated woman
Article

KC Mom Discovers Hysterical and Infuriating Reason She Isn’t Getting Air Upstairs

trick or treaters behind spider web
Article

This Yarn Spider Web Is Perfect For Minimalists Who Still Want to Decorate For Halloween

colorful pumpkins
Article

Cute Pumpkin DIY Is Perfect for Farmhouse Style

shutterstock_2148623317
Article

DIY Light Up Vases Completely Change the Ambiance of the Room

Slat wall
Article

Couple’s DIY Slat Wall Is so Easy and So Adorable to Pull Off

sewing kits
Article

Woman’s Sewing Machine Hack for Adding Trim to Fabric Is Genius

gothic aesthetic
Article

This Goth Chair Makeover Will Have You Wishing You Lived In a Castle

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.