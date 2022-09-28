Did You Know That You Can Carve Fake Pumpkins?

It seems like everything is about saving time and being on a budget these days. If you're a busy parent who works and runs the household, chances are you won't have time to buy a bunch of big pumpkins, scoop the pulp out, get carving tools, and then try to turn them into cute and scary-looking jack-o-lanterns. That's okay, Halloween season just got a lot easier this year.

You'll be probably wondering how? As you're about to find out, the creators of @joannstores discovered a genius hack.

WATCH THE VIDEO

What a cool concept those Funkins are. How much time and bloody fingers I could have saved knowing about this sooner. Just keep your carving tools, but toss the pumpkin - kidding! You can use little pumpkins for a little longer, but once you turn one of those big real-pumpkins into jack-o-lantern, they won't last as long and just get gross and sad-looking with time. Besides carrying one of those badboys is quite the workout. These Funkins, on the other hand, are usually made of patented low density foam, are lighter because they're already hollow, therefore scooping out the pumpkin gut isn't necessary, and the best part is they last you forever. Another bonus point is, they certainly look like the real thing. And now the fun begins, because you can actually carve them like the real-deal. All you need is a craving-tool kit, which comes with everything you need. Just use a marker and a template to draw the design and then carve it out. That simple. However, you might want to use flameless tealights though, to prevent any fire from starting, since Funkins are synthetic.

Halloween never looked that easy!