Skip to main content

Woman Gifts Pregnant Co-Worker With a Candle and We're Shook With What She Finds Hidden In the Wax

Umm...every expecting mom should add this gift to their baby registry ASAP

Practically everyone loves a good smelling candle just as much as we can also appreciate when a candle is aesthetically pleasing, too. However, thanks to TikTok content creator @neurornamy, we now especially love when a candle smells and looks amazing and also has a special hidden surprise as well.

While all candles aren’t created with lovely little surprises that are exposed as the candle wax melts, this candle from the company, Jewelry Candles, has a little something extra everyone can use, especially an expecting mom!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As a special gift to her pregnant co-worker, Madison, @neurornamy surprised her with a mystery money candle that smelled like pink Starbust and had the words “Pregnant AF” written on the label. While the candle itself seems to have been a winner based on the smell and appearance alone, it was the amount of money they found that had us all shook!

After Madison hilariously struggled with using a match for the first time to light the candle, she found success and eventually the candle melted down to where they were able to access foil-wrapped surprise. After unwrapping the foil, Madison counted out $107 that she could use toward a special gift for herself or her baby boy.

Seriously, how amazing is this gift?! While we’re sure not every candle from the company will have that much in each candle, we can appreciate the idea of receiving some type of monetary gift while enjoying the scent of a sweet smelling candle!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

shutterstock_1564642699
Article

This Simple Garland Trick Will Dress Up Any Mirror for the Holidays

furniture flip
Article

SoCal Sister Creates Subtle Furniture Flip For Her Siblings and the Results Are Gorgeous!

shutterstock_173311682
Article

Woman’s Sage Advice About Mason Jars Could Save Your Life One Day

wood cutting board
Article

So Apparently, This Is How You Effectively Clean a Cutting Board

shutterstock_1685837344
Article

Watch This Woman Create a DIY Incense Holder Out of Air Clay

Storage bins
Article

Massachusetts Woman Has Perfect Trick to Help You Get Only What You Need at the Container Store

wood spoon
Article

This Is Your Official Sign to Deep Clean Your Wooden Spoons (And how to Do It)

shutterstock_1135138004
Article

Watch This Woman’s Apartment Get the Pastel Makeover of Her Dreams

shutterstock_558543424 (1)
Article

Woman Shows Off Amazing Barn Sale Finds And We Are Totally Jealous

glass photo box
Article

Woman Comes Up With Genius Use for Glass Box

cutting hole in door
Article

Woman Cuts Giant Hole In Her Door to Transform Into a Window

slat wall in bedroom
Article

Woman Has Perfect Response When Husband Asks Her What She Wants to Do This Weekend

christmas stocking
Article

This DIY Stocking Holder Is Perfect for Anyone Who Doesn’t Have a Mantle

Hilarious light kick
Article

Woman Hysterically Kicks Out Light While Filming for TikTok and We Cannot Stop Laughing

goth knives
Article

People Are Obsessed With This Woman’s “Goth Kitchen Finds”

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.