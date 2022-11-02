Woman Gifts Pregnant Co-Worker With a Candle and We're Shook With What She Finds Hidden In the Wax

Practically everyone loves a good smelling candle just as much as we can also appreciate when a candle is aesthetically pleasing, too. However, thanks to TikTok content creator @neurornamy, we now especially love when a candle smells and looks amazing and also has a special hidden surprise as well.

While all candles aren’t created with lovely little surprises that are exposed as the candle wax melts, this candle from the company, Jewelry Candles, has a little something extra everyone can use, especially an expecting mom!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As a special gift to her pregnant co-worker, Madison, @neurornamy surprised her with a mystery money candle that smelled like pink Starbust and had the words “Pregnant AF” written on the label. While the candle itself seems to have been a winner based on the smell and appearance alone, it was the amount of money they found that had us all shook!

After Madison hilariously struggled with using a match for the first time to light the candle, she found success and eventually the candle melted down to where they were able to access foil-wrapped surprise. After unwrapping the foil, Madison counted out $107 that she could use toward a special gift for herself or her baby boy.

Seriously, how amazing is this gift?! While we’re sure not every candle from the company will have that much in each candle, we can appreciate the idea of receiving some type of monetary gift while enjoying the scent of a sweet smelling candle!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.