Man Tests Two Different Cast Iron Cleaning Methods to See Which Is Best

If you have ever had cast iron, then you likely know at least a few of the ‘rules’ that go into them. Clean them this way, not that way, and always make sure that you keep up with the seasoning. You also don’t want them to stay wet, or else they’ll rust rather quickly and you’ll wind up having to put a lot of time and effort into bringing it back to ‘life’.

Luckily there is one TikTok creator, Nate Petroski, out there who has done the hard work for us when it comes to figuring out which of the two popular methods works better than the other, and all we have to do is watch!

So, there are essentially two ‘main’ methods to cleaning your cast iron, at least according to this video. The first is by using no soap, but instead using some steel wool and hot water to clean your pan, while the other is to use soap and a soft brush instead. Whether either of these two methods won’t cause your grandma to have a heart attack, I can’t tell you, but those are what are being tested.

The first method, using steel wool and hot water, has you scrubbing away at the surface of the cast iron to get off any burnt on bits. Of course this also leaves plenty of scuffs and scrapes, though it is supposedly better at leaving the seasoning behind.

The other method uses soap and hot water and a gentler brush, and essentially isn’t meant to ‘save’ the seasoning. Rather it is meant to save the pan, and you’re supposed to focus on the seasoning actually being on whatever you’re cooking, not necessarily the pan itself.

At the end we get to see the results of each, including how the water beads, and I’ll let you judge for yourself which you prefer!



