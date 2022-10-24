Skip to main content

If You Own a Cat, This is The Perfect Cat Litter Hack For you

This is genius!

At this point, I believe that thanks to TikTok many DIYers discovered that IKEA furniture is pretty versatile and sturdy, despite what opponents say. Therefore, it can be transformed into anything you could imagine, such as this checkered IKEA bench. What if I tell you that you can even turn an IKEA cabinet into a hidden litter box? 

This will probably only interest you if you're a cat owner, such as Valentina (@valenvallde) who wowed the team of @apartmenttherapy with her litter box hack, as they share in their video.

WATCH THE VIDEO

This is such a great idea! Nobody wants to see a litter box, not to mention smell it. That way it is out of sight - out of mind sort of thing. This works especially well if you live in a small studio apartment and have a tiny bathroom. 

The cabinet used for this project is the IKEA PS cabinet in white. All Valentina did was remove the inside shelf, and cut out a hole on the side to attach a cat door. This helps to keep the cat's business inside, as well as any odors or messes many litter boxes are known for failing to prevent from happening. 

However, TikTok had split opinions on this hack, as users took to the comments section by saying that their cat wouldn't find their way to the litter box, and others said it's a bad idea to keep a litter box in closed areas. One TikToker wondered why Valentina keeps her litter box in her living room. 

I personally think this is genius but to each their own. I am also sure cats are smart enough to find their litter box regardless of location. 

friends laughing
Article

Friends 'Lose It' Over Random Joy Clock And You Will Too

under-watered plant
Article

Pennsylvania Man “Rescues” Plant From Certain Death at Big Box Store

damaged ceiling
Article

Watch In Abject Horror As Woman’s Ceiling Completely Caves In

couple planting a tree
Article

Non-Religious Couple Comes Up With Gorgeous Symbolic “Tree Ceremony” To Honor Their Union

television area
Article

Here’s How to Camoflauge Your TV Area

uncle fester
Article

I Don’t Care If You Hate Halloween, You Need to See This DIY Uncle Fester Lamp

mobile home
Article

Virginia Mom Says Daughter’s Friends’ Parents Bullied Her for Living In a Trailer Park, So She Showed Off Just How Gorgeous It Is

hand towels
Article

If You Hate Having People Touch the Same First Towel In the Bathroom: This Dollar Store Trick Is a Life-Saver

little mouse in house
Article

Woman’s Genius All-Natural Satchels Are the Chemical-Free Way to Keep Mice Out of the House

Skeletons
Article

Neighbors Engage In a Full-In Skeleton War and It’s Too Good

Mirror
Article

Woman Gives Antique Mirror Epic Update

Wall Demo
Article

You Will Not Believe What This Couple Found Hidden In Their Walls

sconces on brick wall
Article

These Wireless Wall Sconces Are a Total Vibe

Hardwood floors stain
Article

TikToker Swoops in to Help Frazzled Woman Remove Stain From Hardwood Floor

clutter
Article

Texas Couple’s Decluttering Challenge Has Them Tossing Two Things a Day Each

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.