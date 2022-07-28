Woman Creates a Cat Home Out Of A Vintage Find And The Results Are Terrific!

We absolutely love our pets, and that often means making sure we go out of our way to ensure that they have the best of what we can get them. From pet-friendly plants and flowers in our homes to dog-friendly flooring options, we’ve seen and covered a lot!

But what about their living spaces? How can you create something that is both visually appealing to you as the homeowner while still making a comfortable space for your companion? Why not check out this one woman did with a flea-market find and the amazing cat-home she wound up with?

Kara Yates, like many of us, absolutely adores her cat, so when she had the chance to make the perfect, unique home for them she took it! But Kara’s creativity means that her version of a cat-home looks a bit different from other people’s.

You see, Kara decided that she would take an old television she had recently purchased and flip it into something that her pet would enjoy. This meant stripping all the ‘guts’ out of the old television, including the screen and all of the old electronics, and leaving the shell behind.

This outer shell was then cleaned up and repainted with some spray paints in a cute, retro-themed turquoise and gold that we can easily fitting into any 60’s or 70’s home, before new brackets and legs were added to the bottom, bringing the old tv shell up off the ground without needing to put it on a table.

There is a short kitten break so we get to see what all this work is being done for before Kara shows us the rest of the build, including adding in some cat-scratch friendly carpeting, cat toys on strings, a few other decorations, a small pop-it light for some interior illumination, and to wrap it up, a set of curtains so her cat pal has a little privacy.

The overall look is honestly adorable, and don’t mind us if we run out to find ourselves a vintage tv to try this idea for ourselves!