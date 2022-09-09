Woman Makes DIY Catacomb Fireplace We’d Honestly Keep Up Year-Round

Who ever said Halloween has to be all about spooks and frights? Okay, so we might have said that we preferred it once or twice (or a lot, but don’t judge us!) We love the darker aspects of our favorite holiday season, and we like to express that fact with lots of spooktacular décor ideas.

So we have covered the skull fireplace before, but this time it isn’t a permanent fixture for your house (unless you want it to be!) This DIY façade means you can have your creepy cake and eat it too, without leaving a ton of mess behind as we move to more light-hearted holidays.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Merissa Lovan, probably seeing the same TikTok video with the skull-covered fireplace that we did, decided that she wanted to do something similar, but add her own spin to it.

She starts off by gathering some skull molds, mixing up some quick-set plaster, and making skull after skull after skull. They can get popped out and put to the side before she goes back and makes even more until she has a whole army of skulls at her feet. (Bwahaha.)

Next Merissa shows off the plank that she has cut to the size of her fireplace and how she starts arranging the various skulls onto that. She uses spray foam to attach each of the skulls and keep them in place before adding more foam all around and over the board to help give it some texture.

One thing to keep in mind is that Merissa does state that she does not use her fireplace at all, it is mainly decorative. If you were doing something similar in your own home, do NOT use foam spray to do this! It is flammable and any stray spark could cause a major issue. Research other ways of creating the same look with something that isn’t a hazard, such as fire foam.

And lastly, Merissa finishes up the project by painting the whole thing black and attaching it to her fireplace. The final look is amazingly spooky, and also completely removable so that your fireplace can go back to ‘normal’ whenever you like! Make your little macabre heart happy without completely scaring off your friends and family year round!