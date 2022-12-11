This Caulking Hack Makes the Job Much Faster and Easier

Caulking may be a simple DIY project, but one that can be pretty messy. Sure, you can buy your own caulking gun, but if you don’t have one or don’t want to spend the money on one (or don't want to lug it around with you), there's another trick that can make your caulk go on more smoothly. It involves a spoon and some ingenuity!

Some folks had strong opposition to this DIY caulking hack. And frankly, we don't blame them. "Noooooooo!" @user8736977347667

Others offered more... constructive criticism.

"Or....cut the tip at an angle, then you don't have so much caulk." @Tisallemaalineennaam

"Orrrr you could use the thing that comes with the caulk for that purpose." @keepsomemarbles

When when you cut the tip of the caulk gun wrong or the smoothing tool is missing, a spoon taped to caulk gun works for smooth edges.

One of the hardest things about caulking is not getting it on edge and cleaning up after yourself. You can use a spoon taped to your caulk gun to avoid this. This will allow you to smooth out the caulk before it dries and make it look more professional. You can also use a spoon to fill in gaps between two surfaces if there are any leftovers from earlier projects or just because they need filling in!

This trick works with almost every tool with an edge and allows for easy cleanup and quick application of any material needed for finishing touches on walls or floors around your house!

As always, when in doubt with home projects, consult an expert. Avoid more work or damaging parts of your home with under-informed DIY home project hacks.

