Woman Brilliantly Uses Old CDs In Her Macramé Art

We love the way it catches the light!

Macramé is a technique for knotting cords that may be used to make incredibly lovely items for your house, such as wall hangings, plant hangers, and accessories. And, since all you need to know to create this lovely hanging artwork are three fundamental knots, it is also extremely simple to pick up.

The best part of doing macramé, besides its easiness factor, is the fact that you may customize it by including unique designs, colors, accessories, etc. Take this one TikTok creator who decided to go outside the box and kick it old school while also taking her macramé art up to a whole new level.

Kali, or TheKaliJ on TikTok, creates art. A lot of art. She also self-professes that she has some mental health issues, and that doing art is one way of helping herself overcome them. Art has, of course, been proven time and time again to help those with depression, ADHD, and more, so this comes as no surprise!

Today she is focusing on the recent macramé art she created, but she also shows us a super special ‘trick’ that she added. You see, Kali had some leftover CDs from years ago. Like many of us she held onto them but didn’t really have any use for them, not with almost all music being streaming nowadays. So she decided that, instead of chucking them into the trash, they could instead be used in her art!


So Kali sat down and, working a single CD at a time, began to weave and knot her yarn around each one. The pattern, spiraling and beautiful, is eye-catching, revealing hidden rainbow-like flashes from the CD underneath. Each one, once finished, is added to a larger pattern before being hung from a dowel to make a triangle shape, and the way it reflects the light is just gorgeous.

But Kali was not done there (even though we would have loved it just the way it was if she had!) Using more traditional macramé ideas, Kali finished off her beautiful wall hanging with some tassels, knotted perfectly onto the CD rounds, and the end result is one we wish we could have in our own home!

