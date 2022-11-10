This Is THE Solution For Dusty Ceiling Fans

Ceiling fans are rather notorious for being dust catchers which, honestly, is kind of their point… They are meant to circulate air around your room or house and part of that means also circulating any dust that is in the air. This dust then winds up settling everywhere, including fan blades, which is why you have to clean them every once in a while (when you remember to do so.)

Well, Taziigal over on TikTok has the perfect solution to making cleaning your fan blades just a little bit easier, and maybe that will help you do it a bit more often!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So Taz’s solution to a dirty ceiling fan blade is pretty simple, all things considered. Her trick is to get something to cover up the fan blades, something that can be easily removed, washed, then put back on while always hiding a bit more of said dust. What Taz uses, and says works perfectly for her, is actually stockings!

What you will want to do is go out and grab some stockings or pantyhose with the toes, cut them to the size of your fan blade, then slip them on over the blade with the toes facing the outer edge. The hose then collects all the dust and particles that would otherwise collect on the blade itself and when you are ready to clean up, just slide the hose off, throw it in the wash, dry it, then put them back on!

Now, for those who are asking why you would let it get that dusty before cleaning, we have two things to say. A ) if you live in the South then you likely almost never turn these bad boys off, and that means dust collects like nobody’s business. And B) it is actually a good sign that the hose is catching so much dust! That means that is less dirt and grime floating through the air and a good sign that the fan is doing exactly what it should be doing!



