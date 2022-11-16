Woman’s DIY Herb Drying Rack Is So Whimsically Perfect

You know the old adage ‘if you want something done right, you have to do it yourself?’ Well, that is probably why the idea of DIYs came up in the first place! After all, why should you spend a ton of money on something that you can make rather than buy at the store?

So when one woman wanted a herb drying rack that was perfect for her and her space she didn’t go out and buy one - no. Instead, Steph, aka Honeys.Mama, decided to make one herself!

The thing about most apartments is that they tend to be rather limited in space in one way or another. If you are already using all of that space for your basic living requirements, then how can you justify cluttering it up with something like a herb drying rack?



Well, Steph decided that wouldn’t work for her, so she decided to look up. After all, there was perfectly good space up near her ceiling and she, being a bit shorter, would never have a problem if she planned out her drying rack correctly. So she got to work, grabbing thirty-six inch square dowels and nailing them together to form a grid pattern before wrapping each meeting point with some twine to help provide extra stability and that little bit of cottage-core aesthetic.

From there she dragged her ladder into her apartment and figured out the best place for her drying rack - a dry, semi-dark place away from her kitchen window. To her ceiling she added a couple of hooks that her drying rack could hang suspended from, out of reach of anyone coming in through the door. Now, Steph does say that she wants to eventually add a pulley system so she doesn’t have to climb up and down a ladder all the time, but I think that the overall effect is quaint and quite cute -something I will likely be mimicking in my own home as soon as we drag the ladder out of the garage!



