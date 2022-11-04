Mom Uses Two-Story Ceiling Space to Build an Entire Room

And it ends up becoming her dream home.

Who said you can't build your dream home? If you have money and a vision - you can make anything happen. Such as this woman did, who turned her home into an IRL Barbie Dream House. If you're into DIY projects, you can certainly build the home of your dreams yourself, or hire contractors.

TikToker Neringa (@neringatx) decided to hire contractors to create her dream home, by adding an extra room and closing her two-story ceiling.

It looks great!

Having an extra bedroom and another floor certainly adds more space to your home, especially having three kids running around.

What took place first, was adding a foundation made out of wood, which works as the floor for the added room and the ceiling for the living room downstairs. Hardwiring had to be placed as well, so the downstairs can have some ceiling lights, and lastly, the flooring upstairs had to be laid out.

It's hard to tell if they also broke down a wall or added another wall to create the extra bedroom, but the space upstairs looks huge now. Even the downstairs seems more spacious than before, by closing the two-story ceiling.

According to the comments section, most members of the TikTok community loved it as well. One TikToker commented,

"Great idea! High ceilings are waisted space that just add to your heat/air costs."

Indeed!

However, some were shocked or even sad, as it seems like the place doesn't get enough sunlight, which is important to many.

As long as the owner is happy is all that matters.

We certainly love this makeover as well.

