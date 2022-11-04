Skip to main content

Mom Uses Two-Story Ceiling Space to Build an Entire Room

And it ends up becoming her dream home.

Who said you can't build your dream home? If you have money and a vision - you can make anything happen. Such as this woman did, who turned her home into an IRL Barbie Dream House. If you're into DIY projects, you can certainly build the home of your dreams yourself, or hire contractors. 

TikToker Neringa (@neringatx) decided to hire contractors to create her dream home, by adding an extra room and closing her two-story ceiling.

WATCH THE VIDEO

It looks great! 

Having an extra bedroom and another floor certainly adds more space to your home, especially having three kids running around.

What took place first, was adding a foundation made out of wood, which works as the floor for the added room and the ceiling for the living room downstairs. Hardwiring had to be placed as well, so the downstairs can have some ceiling lights, and lastly, the flooring upstairs had to be laid out. 

It's hard to tell if they also broke down a wall or added another wall to create the extra bedroom, but the space upstairs looks huge now. Even the downstairs seems more spacious than before, by closing the two-story ceiling. 

According to the comments section, most members of the TikTok community loved it as well. One TikToker commented,

"Great idea! High ceilings are waisted space that just add to your heat/air costs." 

Indeed!

However, some were shocked or even sad, as it seems like the place doesn't get enough sunlight, which is important to many. 

As long as the owner is happy is all that matters.

We certainly love this makeover as well.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

modern kitchen
Article

Holistic Health Expert Shares Five Toxic Things In Your Kitchen You Need to Get Rid Of

cleaning floor
Article

Woman Makes "Magic DIY Cream Cleanser" That Works On Almost Every Surface

Fancy home
Article

This Home's Entryway Is an Introvert's Dream

White shirts
Article

Professional Dry Cleaner Shares THE Secret to Getting Your Whites Super White

air plant
Article

These Jellyfish Air Planters Are So Stinkin’ Cute

Christmas wrapping paper
Article

Woman Has a Genius Hack for Decorating Your Entire House for Christmas Quickly

flower magnets
Article

Woman Transforms Her Boring White Fridge Into Plant Oasis With Cool Magnetic Containers

putting up wallpaper
Article

Woman Transforms Her Bathroom by Adding Elegant Wallpaper

fire extinguisher
Article

Man Transforms Defunct Fire Extinguisher Into Cool Lamp

moving in together
Article

Man’s Advice for Moving In With a Woman Is Pretty Solid

DIY Christmas wreath
Article

Woman Makes Adorable Holiday Mirror Wreath Out of Dollar Tree Items

cleaning dust
Article

This Rant About Cleaning Kitchens Could Not Be More Accurate

shutterstock_477814477
Article

Watch This Woman Turn a Vintage Barbie Jeep Into the Best Planter

christmas tree collar
Article

Woman Dupes Crazy Expensive Christmas Tree 'Collar' For Only $10

modern kitchen
Article

Parents, This Is Your Official Sign to Tie Your Kitchen Towels Like This…

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.