Houston Man Shares How to Properly Mount TV On the Ceiling

Mounting our televisions to the wall is something that has been quite popular for a while now and for good reasons, too. For one, we all love a good aesthetic, and a mounted TV contributes to that (especially when you can hide its’ cords) and secondly, it’s safer to have your TV mounted to the wall when you have young kids who like to run around the home and unintentionally bump into things, including our entertainment center; mounting the TV keeps them protected from the TV potentially tipping and falling over from the entertainment center as a result of one of the kids accidentally running into it.

While TVs mounted in the wall is clearly a fan favorite, TikTok account @xpresstvmounting is showing us in the video below how mounting your Tv to the ceiling may just be the next cool thing to do!

So, this looks like you may need to hire a professional to do this because it requires some serious work and skill, but hey, if you got the skills and tools needed to make this happen, maybe it’s worth a shot to give this a try because it does look nice! Also, we love his energy throughout the video as he explains the step-by-step details showing us how to do it.

We’re not the only ones who like this idea, but are a little intimidated to try it. Their followers and viewers share the same sentiments and took to the comment section to share their thoughts. “I wish you nothing but good luck my man, LOL, it is very dope though,” @gi4pf wrote. “Dentists have TVs mounted to the ceiling why can’t this man?” @tripptheelite hilariously commented.

Valid (and hilarious) points made. This does look pretty cool, but we’ll leave this job for him and his team!

