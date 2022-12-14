Woman Gives Dining Room an Epic Makeover By Putting Wallpaper on the Ceiling

Wallpaper is a great way to add drama to a room, and it's also a way to cover up boring ceilings. If you want a dramatic room but don't want to invest in expensive moldings or niches, try wallpaper!

You can paint the walls a color that is not popular but still beautiful. This gives your dining room an artful feel and makes it stand out from other rooms in the house.

You can use wallpaper to add texture to your dining room as well! The wallpaper will make the ceiling feel more interesting than if there was just plain drywall on top of your head!

One woman dreamed of a gothic, maximalist space. But instead of just dreaming, she did make over her dining room. She had a very drab, boring ceiling and wanted to make it special.

She painted her walls green and added some dramatic floral gothic wallpaper to the ceiling. Then she made her space feel bigger by adding a chandelier and some fun texture with white trim around the windows, which helps add contrast against the green paint color on the walls and makes them pop out even more!

This dramatic room makeover was so inspired. It's a great vintage style with some lovely modern updates. And the rest of TikTok loved this dining room.

"I did NOT trust the process but holy Hannah!!" @Sarah Baby

"THAT CEILING!!! Everything looks gorgeous but the ceiling is just perfect." @shellylongbottom

Even if you don't have a lot of money or resources, there are many ways to make your home feel special and unique. No matter how big or small your space, you can do something that makes it stand out from the rest.

