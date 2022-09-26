Skip to main content

This Cement Pumpkin Planter Is So Easy to Make

It’ll be perfect for years to come.

Now is the right time to hit the stores and get all the Halloween decorations - and candy - before everything is sold out for the spooky season. This will also include making a stop at Home Depot for some last-minute DIY projects - Halloween edition. 

If you're crafty and know your way around a bag of cement, like this dude @jeffmackay shows us in his video, this hack will save you some money in the long run.

WATCH THE VIDEO

This is just genius! This unique planter is probably the coolest on the block and will last for years and years to come. All that is used here is cement, a plastic jack-o-lantern, a pot, a rod, and a bunch of rocks to hold everything in place, as you can see in part one. Make sure to cut the jack-o-lantern in half before you add the cement, so you can remove it once the cement is dry. Otherwise, it will be stuck. To hold the halves together, Jeff is using industrial tape. Once dried, the jack-o-lantern, the plastic rod, and the rocks can be removed, which should be fairly easy. Although, Jeff was struggling a bit - as you can see in the video - a few taps with the sledgehammer helped loosen up the jack-o-lantern mold and release the DIY Halloween planter. If you decide to try this out yourself, you can also give your jack-o-lantern planter some color with spray paint to bring it to life. 

We are in love with this cute all-year-round Halloween decoration!

