Family Leaves Their Forever Mark on Their House Thanks to This Cute Mailbox Idea

There’s nothing like making your house a home. Sure, making a house a comfortable and serene space involves making sure the house is clean and the furniture is in the right place, but there’s more to it. For some folks, making memories is a huge part of the process, too.

Previously, we wrote about how one family beautifully documented their kids’ footprints on a wall every month as a way to create memories with their children, and now we have TikTok user @livinmerica creating memories with her family in a similar fashion.

This is such a cute idea! The family installed a new mailbox and since the cement was still fresh, the parents decided it would be a cool idea for each family member to put their hand print into the cement to forever have it documented. This is such a sweet idea and we’re sure their kids will look back on this and cherish the moment.

Unsurprisingly, folks in the comment section loved this idea as well and even suggested that they include the family’s dog and cat next time. Unfortunately, @livinmerica din’t include their family pets in this project, but plans to do so next time.

As much as we would have loved to see the pets paw print included in this as well, it’s still such a beautiful family moment.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.