Contractor Shares Hack for Cutting Outlet Spaces in Drywall and It’s So Genius

I’m sure if you have taken on the task of home renovation you have ran into some snafus; how do we know which beam is a support beam and cannot be removed, how do we know if we wired that correctly, is there an easier way to put this caulk down so it doesn't look jagged?

Lets face it, home renovations are fun but also stressful and time consuming when it comes down to you, typically general contractor have every tool for the trade that makes things go by fast but as a typical homeowner we work with what we got, even if we have to measure something on every single side to the exact T five times over to make the right cut.

DIY contractor @drylining shared a hack every home renovator could benefit from; how to quickly and effectively cut outlet squares in drywall, a once daunting task turned seamlessly simple.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So why have we not been doing this all along? The man has his drywall cut and fit to scale, he then rubs chalk around the edge of the outlet square and places the board over the outlet, exactly where it will sit when it's screwed on. A Few hard hits to the board surface and it left the perfect marking of where he needs to make his cut for the outlet!

This tip earns a top spot in “dad hacks”

