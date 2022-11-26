Mom Makes Doors Extra Festive With Chalk Pens

For many, Christmas is a time to deck the halls in the form of festive holiday decorations. However, some folks want to add something extra to their holiday décor. Chalk pens make it easy to create beautiful holiday art on glass doors, windows, mirrors—anything that has a smooth surface.

When you think of Christmas, one of the first things that come to mind is the joyous decorations that adorn your home. For many, this includes hanging wreaths on doors and windows or decorating with stockings and garland. However, likely, you’ve never considered using chalk pens to help make your door extra festive for the holidays!

This decoration is so simple and easy, it's no wonder it went viral. Even Santa Claus approves.

"Looks good!" @The Santa Clauses

Others had some really great ideas for improving on these designs. ""Now, get battery LED lights and stick them to the windows so it’s lights up the bulbs you drew!😁" @Kell

The creator was so inspired and said, "I went and got some lights. 😂" @Jingle and Tinsel · Creator

Chalk pens aren't just for kids anymore—they can be used to doodle on any surface! The good news is that they're easy to use and will last longer than regular chalk (great for those who dislike having their walls covered in dust).

If you want a quick way to jazz up your entryway or office space without making a big dent in your wallet, try writing “Merry Christmas!" or "Happy Holidays!" on your front door with a chalk pen before adding some finishing touches like pine cones or ribbon bows. Your guests will appreciate the extra effort taken by mom!