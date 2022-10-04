Skip to main content

Video Captures Neighbor Washing Kid’s Chalk Off her Own Walk-Way

What is this lady’s problem?!

The beauty of Ring cameras is that they will capture everything, and while certain Ring moments are hilarious, others are just strange and somewhat creepy. I mean, don't get me wrong, who doesn't enjoy a weird neighbor right in time for the Halloween season? 

But it is different when it happens continuously, as this TikTok mom Veronica (@__veronica27) shares in her video, that captured her neighbor's strange behavior on the Ring camera, which might be a little more than just eccentric. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

As you can see, Veronica's neighbor felt the need to clean up her daughter's chalk art that was on their own walkway, not her neighbor's. Without a reason or explanation. But that's just the tip of the iceberg. Apparently, her neighbor is so bored or compelled to snoop and creep around her property, she does it daily and at night time too. Although Veronica lives in a house, her neighbor is literally next door, not with much space in between them. So it makes it easier to trespass. They even share the same backyard, which means there is not much left for privacy. It is unclear if Veronica's neighbor suffers from a certain mental condition, or if she's just bored but it certainly is unpleasant to witness for Veronica's family, especially her children are scared of her. 

And where this all makes sense, some TikTokers took to the comments section, defending her neighbor or cracking jokes. Regardless, it's good to have a Ring camera these days. 

