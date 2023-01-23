Woman Comes Up With Simple, Genius Way to Store Champagne Flutes

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you’ve ever gone to a wedding, anniversary, retirement, or similar celebration, then you’ve probably been introduced to wine or even champagne at some point or another. You’ve likely also noticed that they come in a rather specific kind of glass, one that looks like it might take up a lot of space and even be rather difficult to manage the storage of.

Well, fear not (if you were even worried in the first place), Em from MyViewOnCornfieldView actually has the perfect solution to just such a storage question!

Let’s talk for a second about champagne flutes. These glasses are uniquely shaped, though I personally couldn’t tell you why. Maybe just so that people drinking out of them feel a bit fancy, and champagne is fancy, so combined it just feels and seems double fancy? In any case, they have a rounded base, a thin stem, and a fluted glass that, again, makes them relatively hard to store without crowding up the space.

But, as Em points out, it actually… is rather easy once you think about it logically. You actually don’t want to store them all with the glasses facing upward - that is what takes up most of your space. Instead, put the first one back in a corner, facing upwards, then put the next one with the glass opening facing downwards.

Doing so should allow you to stack a ton more flutes in the same space since the bottoms and tops will ‘meet up’ rather than take up the same amount of room. Honestly, it is kind of clever and I’m not really sure why I hadn’t ever thought of it before… Probably because I don’t have that many opportunities to drink champagne and thus don’t have that many flutes in my house. But if you are someone who does, then this hack is perfect for you!



