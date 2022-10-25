Skip to main content

Woman Instantly Upgrades Bathroom Mirror With This Cheap Hack and We're Shook

You won't believe what she used to do this

We love upgrading our home, especially when we’re able to do an upgrade at a really great cost that doesn’t put a big dent in our wallets. And while it’s nice to hire a professional to do some upgrades, it’s always necessary, especially if it’s something you can easily do yourself.

Such is the case with this beautiful bathroom mirror upgrade that TikTok content creator was able to not only do by herself, but she also saved a ton of money in the process!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the quick video, the content creator upgraded her bathroom mirror from basic to modern in minutes simply using a role of PVC electrical tape that she purchased from the Dollar Tree. To do the easy DIY, she taped the edges of the mirror with the PVC tape and used a blade to cut off the excess tape on the corners before completing the project by using a blowdryer to seal the tape to the mirror.

It’s so easy and instantly elevated her bathroom mirror!

Many of her followers and viewers flooded her comment section expressing their love of this simple DIY. “Now that was simple yet dramatic. I love it!” @queencornerman shared, “Such a great idea and so simple to execute. Love it!” @letsgoevienoel commented. “Looks great, I’m trying this today!” @crazi__sexi__cool commented.

We agree with the comment section! It’s so simple, cute, easy to do and makes a big difference in the appearance of her bathroom!

