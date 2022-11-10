Skip to main content

Five Below Is Selling $5 Christmas Trees

And they honestly look great for the price

If you’re excited to decorate for Christmas, you’re not the only one! And while may seem like you have to do a lot to showcase your love of the “most wonderful time of the year,” you actually do not. As a matter of fact, sometimes less is more and TikTok content creator and crafter @kenjahb recently proved just that when she uploaded a video showing us how she beautifully decorated this $5 Christmas tree from Five Below!

In the video that’s already amassed over four million views, Kenjah shows us how how she was able to find a 4-foot artificial Christmas tree with a stand for only $5.55! Setting up the tree in her craft room, she fluffed out the branches and added 70-count Christmas lights that she purchased for $4. Next, she added white tinsel garland and a combination of pink, gold and beige ornaments that she purchased from both five below and Target.

In total, she spent no more than $23 for the entire tree and we have to admit this such a steal of a deal!

Like many of her followers and viewers mentioned in the comment section, we’re excited to try and get our hands on this Christmas tree!

