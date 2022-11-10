Five Below Is Selling $5 Christmas Trees

If you’re excited to decorate for Christmas, you’re not the only one! And while may seem like you have to do a lot to showcase your love of the “most wonderful time of the year,” you actually do not. As a matter of fact, sometimes less is more and TikTok content creator and crafter @kenjahb recently proved just that when she uploaded a video showing us how she beautifully decorated this $5 Christmas tree from Five Below!

In the video that’s already amassed over four million views, Kenjah shows us how how she was able to find a 4-foot artificial Christmas tree with a stand for only $5.55! Setting up the tree in her craft room, she fluffed out the branches and added 70-count Christmas lights that she purchased for $4. Next, she added white tinsel garland and a combination of pink, gold and beige ornaments that she purchased from both five below and Target.

In total, she spent no more than $23 for the entire tree and we have to admit this such a steal of a deal!

Like many of her followers and viewers mentioned in the comment section, we’re excited to try and get our hands on this Christmas tree!

