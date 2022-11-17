These Cleaning Hacks Will Save You So Much Money As You Only Need One Main Ingredient

Believe it or not but most of the time you don't need to buy fancy cleaning products. There is a high chance, you probably already have what you need to clean your home with, such as baking soda. Baking soda is also a great cleaning agent to clean your mattress. Another strong cleaning agent that is inexpensive and used for multiple things is white vinegar.

TikTok creator and queen of CleanTok, Carolina Mccauley (@carolina.mccauley) shares in her video four ways to use white vinegar to clean your home.

Yes, it is that simple and budget-friendly.

The first hack is for your shower doors. You just use a 50/50 ratio of vinegar and dish soap, such as Dawn, and spray it on them. Rinse it off and tada - streak-free and squeaky clean.

The following hack is for your drain in the kitchen sink, as well as the bathroom. You can even use this for the shower- or bathtub drain. It looks like she mixes 1 cup of baking soda with vinegar and pours it into the drain. She probably lets it sit there to marinate unit she rinses it with warm water. This hack will keep the drains smelling clean, and help with a better water flow going down.

And to get rid of that nasty limescale around the faucet, you can wrap a cloth soaked in vinegar around it, let it sit for a while, and then just wipe it off.

Lastly, to clean your water bottles, you can use a mix of 1/2 water and 1/2 vinegar, and just use a bottle brush to clean it and rinse it well.

Vinegar is also perfect for cleaning and disinfecting your fridge. You would need a 50/50 ratio of warm water and vinegar and a cloth - or sponge - and that's it.

As you can see, vinegar is magic in a bottle. And not only is it inexpensive but it's also great for the environment.

