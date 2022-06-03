Skip to main content

Mom Shares $15 Hack That Helps Create A Calmer Home and Gets Her Kids Attention

This is genius.

I’m sure many adults remember our childhood days when our parents would yell our names from the other side of the house to get our attention for whatever they needed. Depending on how loud they would yell our names, it likely caught us off guard and maybe made us a little nervous depending on the tone. So naturally, some of us parents today may not like taking the same approach with our children and look for other not-so-frightening alternatives to capture our kids alternatives.

Thankfully, TikTok mama @arinsolange shared the most perfect and affordable hack that gets your kids’ attention without yelling and potentially frightening them.

WATCH THE VIDEO

This is such a genius idea! The best part about these doorbells is that you can customize the tones and adjust the volume of them. We like how she was able to easily get each of her kids’ attention in calm tone using the doorbells and some of the people in the comments section appreciate this hack as well. “I love this. As someone with major PTSD, yelling is a huge trigger for me. Brilliant idea!” @emmagugula wrote. “I need this. I just had a baby and my son is 9. too young for a phone. I don't like yelling for him when the baby is in my arms.” @brendlecojocari commented. “Omgosh I want these!!! Love it!” @angelinamarita2004 wrote. “This is GENIUS!” @crazy.tired.mom commented.

Other people in the comments may not agree with this mom hack, but we think it’s genius!

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. This item has not be individually tested by the editorial staff.

Lavender
Article

Woman Shares Genius Plant Hack to Repel Ticks and Mosquitoes

5 hours ago
Funny husband and wife TikTok
Article

Wife ‘Plants’ Empty Box At Top of Steps To See When Husband Will Notice

Jun 2, 2022
Outdoor kitchen
Article

This Couple Built The Most Dreamy Outdoor Kitchen

Jun 2, 2022
Refrigerator Drawer
Article

Woman Shows Us How To Use Our Fridge Drawers the Correct Way

Jun 2, 2022
Bird feeder
Article

Upcycle Toilet Paper Rolls Into The Cutest Bird Feeders With This Easy DIY

Jun 2, 2022
Plants
Article

Woman Converts Woven Basket Into The Most Adorable Planter

Jun 2, 2022
West Natural Cane Bar
Article

Woman Dupes $2,000 Crate & Barrel Cabinet With Thrift Store Find

Jun 2, 2022
Freezer
Article

Mom Comes Up With Brilliant Way to Keep Track of Frozen Foods In Deep Freezer

Jun 2, 2022
Kiddie Pool
Article

Mom Has Genius Trick For Warming Up a Kiddie Pool Fast

Jun 1, 2022
DIY hanging plant
Article

Make This Easy DIY Hanging Plant Holder With Some Sticks and Glue (Literally)

Jun 1, 2022
Living Room
Article

Woman Claims a Dishwasher Tab and a Pot Lid Got Rid of Her Couch Stains

Jun 1, 2022
Curly hair
Article

Woman Curls Hair Beautifully Using Only Socks

Jun 1, 2022
Breeze Blast Ultra Personal Fan
Article

This Wireless Portable Air Conditioner Is a Must Have for Summer

Jun 1, 2022
Coffee Tumbler
Article

Woman Designs Colorful Custom Painted Tumblers Using Dawn Dish Soap

May 31, 2022
Vodka
Article

Woman Explains Why You Should Be Dowsing Your House In Vodka

Jun 1, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.