Young Woman Shares Her Secret For Renovating Her Home for Only $2k

Renovating your home can be an extremely big deal. It’s often a task that, while you might not necessarily love it, can really improve the look and feel of your home, really making it ‘your own’. But unfortunately, it can also be really expensive. Like thousands of dollars for a single room, depending on what you are looking to renovate, how old your home is, and your personal taste.

But luckily we have some really great creators out there willing to share their tips, tricks, and otherwise helpful hints on how to bring your costs way, way down.

Kristin Whipple, of DIYKristin on TikTok, has our helpful home reno hack of today. Now we will warn you, this video is only step one of the series, with each one sharing yet another tip (so follow her for more).

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The first of these steps, however, is to be smart on where you spend your money! Kristin and her husband try to do everything themselves (or with the help of a few friends), even if it takes a little bit more time and a effort, including looking up tutorials on Youtube.

Next is to always be on the lookout for great deals. There are tons of great items you can thrift or buy for fairly cheap from smaller stores and thrift shops, even paint, floor tiles, carpet, and more! You may have to be a little more flexible when it comes to exact shades or how much space you are going to cover, but with some creativity you can have a really great looking home.

You can often find cans of paint from other house renos that did not get fully used (perfect for smaller projects like, say, a bright yellow door) or trim, or craftily mixing and matching floor tiles and smaller areas of carpet can really help stretch your budget. Not to mention all the furniture and accessories you can find that, with a little ‘spit and polish’ can look really neat in your newly renovated home!