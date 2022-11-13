Mom Has Cool Hack for Getting a Cheap Rug

If you have hardwood floors chances are you probably have area rugs spread throughout the house. And if you have little ones running around it's even more likely that the area rug that covers the floor in their play area is over the top large, acting as a cushion for the clumsy little ones. As moms we like to keep our things cleansed and sometimes panic over spilt milk… especially when that split milk leaves a stain on the $400 area rug we just bought.

Now there are plenty of tips and tricks for getting stains out of carpets but the pain of watching something so expensive get tarnished still stings pretty bad. Well moms, this hack from content creator @ashshm87 is for you, she shows us just how much she spends on her area rugs and where to get them, and hint… they are a fraction of the price and way larger.

As she mentions in the caption to her video, she is used to spending upwards of $400 on large area rugs, which is a hefty price tag for something that's going to see continuous use day after day being threatened by the mischief kids create. She discovered that Lowe’s sells large sections of leftover carpet costing roughly $90. Obviously the price is the most beneficial thing but carpet tends to clean a bit easier and is oftentimes more plush!