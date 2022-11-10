Skip to main content

This Woman Gives Her Bedroom a Checkered Accent Wall and It Looks Epic

So cute!

There is so much you can do when it comes to painting your home, aside from giving it a fresh paint job. Such as incorporating a cute accent wall to create a division, or to add character and make your place look homier and less plain. 

TikTok creator Maitri Mody (@honeyidressedthepug) is the queen of DIY paint jobs and loves accent walls. Here, she shares how she created a checkered accent wall as a headboard in her bedroom.

It looks stunning and certainly makes a difference in the bedroom. This is a great idea for bed frames that don't come with a headboard and it also works as a division in the room. 

As you can see in her other videos, the entire vibe of her apartment is in this retro-boho style and the color scheme works great with each other. She mostly uses the same color combos, which are bright pastels and not only does it make her apartment look fun, and adds character - but it also adds warmth to it. 

All she did was use painter's tape to create sections, as well as little boxes, which resemble checkers. She then used a pencil to create an arch, chose two colors - pink and lilac - and started by painting the base pink. Then, she just filled in the lilac for every other box to create a check pattern - and that's it.

Fairly simple.

I am inspired to do the same with my studio apartment. 

