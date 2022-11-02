So, There Are More “Ingredients” in Our Toilet Paper and Paper Towels Than We Think…

In today’s society, practically nothing goes unnoticed thanks to social media. Now, more than ever, content creators are sharing everything from DIY projects to funny husband and wife moments, as well as how to transition to zero-waste products and what ingredients to look out for in certain household items.

The latter is what we’re discussing today after coming across this TikTok video from Jamie Lee of TikTok account @theintuitivelifestyle. In the informative clip, she discusses the hidden “ingredients” that are in everyday products we use such as toilet paper and paper towels and we are shocked to say the least.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

We are not sure if this is something you think about when shopping for your paper towels and toilet paper, but did you know that there are harmful ingredients such as chlorine bleach, fragrances, pesticides and formaldehyde in those two household staples? Unless stated otherwise on the packaging of these products, these ingredients are likely used to make items that we use on our bodies every single day. As if that isn’t scary enough, she continued her explanation saying that companies that make these products aren’t even required to mention that the aforementioned chemicals are used in these household staples.

Listen, at this point, we agree with majority of the folks in the comment section when we say we’re tired; it seems as if barely anything is safe to use anymore.

You know, that woman’s genius trick of not using toilet paper is probably the safest way to go.