Skip to main content

So, There Are More “Ingredients” in Our Toilet Paper and Paper Towels Than We Think…

At this point, we should just start making everything ourselves…

In today’s society, practically nothing goes unnoticed thanks to social media. Now, more than ever, content creators are sharing everything from DIY projects to funny husband and wife moments, as well as how to transition to zero-waste products and what ingredients to look out for in certain household items.

The latter is what we’re discussing today after coming across this TikTok video from Jamie Lee of TikTok account @theintuitivelifestyle. In the informative clip, she discusses the hidden “ingredients” that are in everyday products we use such as toilet paper and paper towels and we are shocked to say the least.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

We are not sure if this is something you think about when shopping for your paper towels and toilet paper, but did you know that there are harmful ingredients such as chlorine bleach, fragrances, pesticides and formaldehyde in those two household staples? Unless stated otherwise on the packaging of these products, these ingredients are likely used to make items that we use on our bodies every single day. As if that isn’t scary enough, she continued her explanation saying that companies that make these products aren’t even required to mention that the aforementioned chemicals are used in these household staples.

Listen, at this point, we agree with majority of the folks in the comment section when we say we’re tired; it seems as if barely anything is safe to use anymore.

You know, that woman’s genius trick of not using toilet paper is probably the safest way to go.  

shutterstock_1564642699
Article

This Simple Garland Trick Will Dress Up Any Mirror for the Holidays

funny money candle
Article

Woman Gifts Pregnant Co-Worker With a Candle and We're Shook With What She Finds Hidden In the Wax

furniture flip
Article

SoCal Sister Creates Subtle Furniture Flip For Her Siblings and the Results Are Gorgeous!

shutterstock_173311682
Article

Woman’s Sage Advice About Mason Jars Could Save Your Life One Day

wood cutting board
Article

So Apparently, This Is How You Effectively Clean a Cutting Board

shutterstock_1685837344
Article

Watch This Woman Create a DIY Incense Holder Out of Air Clay

Storage bins
Article

Massachusetts Woman Has Perfect Trick to Help You Get Only What You Need at the Container Store

wood spoon
Article

This Is Your Official Sign to Deep Clean Your Wooden Spoons (And how to Do It)

shutterstock_1135138004
Article

Watch This Woman’s Apartment Get the Pastel Makeover of Her Dreams

shutterstock_558543424 (1)
Article

Woman Shows Off Amazing Barn Sale Finds And We Are Totally Jealous

glass photo box
Article

Woman Comes Up With Genius Use for Glass Box

cutting hole in door
Article

Woman Cuts Giant Hole In Her Door to Transform Into a Window

slat wall in bedroom
Article

Woman Has Perfect Response When Husband Asks Her What She Wants to Do This Weekend

christmas stocking
Article

This DIY Stocking Holder Is Perfect for Anyone Who Doesn’t Have a Mantle

Hilarious light kick
Article

Woman Hysterically Kicks Out Light While Filming for TikTok and We Cannot Stop Laughing

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.