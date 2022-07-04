Man Finds the Coolest Looking Crystal

Sometimes the best finds come in the most random of places. If you have ever stumbled upon a priceless treasure in a thrift store or stumbled upon a hidden gem in an antique market, then you know exactly what I am talking about. It pays to always be on the lookout, but even when you are looking, you might not always realize precisely what you have.

So what would you do if you stumbled across something stunningly beautiful and unknown… what would you do?

This is exactly the situation that we see in one TikTok creator’s video. Crystalsuchush shows us an absolutely stunning-looking gemstone, or at least what you might believe to be a gemstone at first. The stone looks scuffed at first glance, and the creator has to pour a small amount of water over it for us to get a glimpse at the beauty lying underneath.



As soon as the water begins pouring down the colors are instantly richer, brighter, more vibrant. It helps to bring out the crackling-flame-like visions within, dancing in red and yellow and darker charcoal at the bottom.



Now there is some confusion over just what this stone is, but smart commenters quickly point out that it appears to be ‘smelting quartz’, a man-made creation that comes from melting quartz into some sort of flux material. It is closer to glass than an actual gemstone, but either way, we are in love with the vibrant colors and would love to bring it into our own homes!