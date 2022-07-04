Skip to main content

Man Finds the Coolest Looking Crystal

Who has seen one like this before?

Sometimes the best finds come in the most random of places. If you have ever stumbled upon a priceless treasure in a thrift store or stumbled upon a hidden gem in an antique market, then you know exactly what I am talking about. It pays to always be on the lookout, but even when you are looking, you might not always realize precisely what you have.

So what would you do if you stumbled across something stunningly beautiful and unknown… what would you do?

WATCH VIDEO HERE

This is exactly the situation that we see in one TikTok creator’s video. Crystalsuchush shows us an absolutely stunning-looking gemstone, or at least what you might believe to be a gemstone at first. The stone looks scuffed at first glance, and the creator has to pour a small amount of water over it for us to get a glimpse at the beauty lying underneath.


As soon as the water begins pouring down the colors are instantly richer, brighter, more vibrant. It helps to bring out the crackling-flame-like visions within, dancing in red and yellow and darker charcoal at the bottom.

Now there is some confusion over just what this stone is, but smart commenters quickly point out that it appears to be ‘smelting quartz’, a man-made creation that comes from melting quartz into some sort of flux material. It is closer to glass than an actual gemstone, but either way, we are in love with the vibrant colors and would love to bring it into our own homes! 

watering plants
Article

Farmer Dispells Popular Myth Around Watering Plants

4 hours ago
super clean toilet
Article

Check Out This Woman’s Secret To An Incredible Smelling Bathroom

6 hours ago
woman in front of fireplace
Article

This Fireplace Is Covered In Skulls and TBH It Looks Creepy Cool

7 hours ago
assorted succulents
Article

This Succulent Roof Is the Coolest Looking Thing

Jul 3, 2022
jewelry box
Article

Watch This Jewelry Box Get a Total Facelift

Jul 3, 2022
shutterstock_1522529402
Article

DIY Target Planter Hack Will Save You Money on 'Useless' Dirt

Jul 3, 2022
messy desk
Article

DIY Dollar Store Desk Organizer Is the Perfect Way to Keep Office Supplies Accessible

Jul 3, 2022
bright white shirt
Article

Here’s How to Get Your Whites Extra Bright Without a Drop of Bleach

Jul 3, 2022
natural stain remover
Article

This All-Natural Stain Remover Is a Laundry Game-Changer

Jul 3, 2022
wooden fence
Article

This Is Your Official Sign to Paint Your Fence Interior Black

Jul 2, 2022
looking at home
Article

Woman Captures Her Veteran Grandpop’s Reaction to Seeing the House His Father Built

Jul 2, 2022
Baby shower décor
Article

Woman Creates Adorable DIY Baby Shower Decor Using Dollar Tree Items

Jul 1, 2022
woman putting on lipstick
Article

Woman Makes $3 Lip Tint From Elmer’s Glue

Jul 1, 2022
Person repairing window
Article

Maintenance Man ‘Offended’ Woman Show Him How to Do Something He Didn’t Know How to Do

Jul 1, 2022
Storm shelter
Article

Woman Buys Fully Constructed Storm Shelter for Less Than $9k

Jul 1, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.