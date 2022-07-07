Skip to main content

Man Turns Bathmat Into a Chia Pet

This is one heck of a trend.

You don’t necessarily have to be a millennial to see that some of the popular trends of the 1990s have made a big comeback in the past couple of years. One trend in particular that we’re seeing a lot on social media is the chia pet trend. As kids, it was amazing to see how the sculptures magically went from being completely bare to sprouting green leaves in an instant, so imagine our surprise as adults to know that the magic trick all along was chia seeds.

Now that we know this, many people have taken this discovery to social media and have planted chia seeds on just about everything from toilets to vanity mirrors and most recently - a bathmat. TikTok creator @tryingdaily shows us in this video below how they transformed a basic bathmat into a lush miniature bathroom “charpet” using chia seeds.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Okay, this is probably one of the chia pet trends we actually wouldn’t mind trying out ourselves; it looks so comfortable to step on after getting out of the shower! We’re not the only ones who made this observation either. TikTok user @bjmfwilson asked in the comments “How does it feel on the feet?” To which the creator @tryingdaily responded “Like a clean patch of clovers; there’s no dirt so it doesn’t get your feet dirty. Worth the experience and 10/10 can recommend.”

Of all the chia pet trends we’ve seen so far, this one definitely makes us want to head to our nearest grocery store to grab a few bags. Anyone else just as interested?

