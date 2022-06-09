Woman Covers Her Entire Toilet In Chia Seeds To Make ‘Weirdest Chia Pet Ever’

Thanks to social media, we’ve seen just about everything. We’ve seen many successes and fails of DIYs, hacks and pranks. Across all social media outlets, we thought we’ve seen it all until we came across this video from TikTok user @alispagnola.

The popular TikTok creator took DIY to a different level by wrapping her entire toilet in chia seeds. Yes, chia seeds. Anyone remember the Chia Pet commercials where chia seeds were applied to miniature sculptures shaped as animals and they would magically grow leaves? It was pretty cool on the sculptures, but on a toilet…we’re definitely interested to see what happens next!

WATCH THE VIDEO

This is very interesting to say the least. While the creator has uploaded plenty of videos showing interesting transformations, this one is definitely an unexpected project! In the updated video, we do see roots coming in by the second day thanks to the constant watering. While the process makes my skin crawl, we’re impressed with the quick growth and curious to see where this is going! And with over seven million views on this video, we’re not the only ones curious and have so many questions about this project. “How are you gonna use the toilet bruh?” Tiktok user @faiythi asked. “Very cool, but why?” another curious TikTok user questioned. “Idk if I want an apology video or an explanation but something needs to happen,” @jamesontobinn commented. “Just because you can doesn't mean you should,” @leslie198139 wrote. LOL.

TBH, we get it and have so many questions as well. In the meantime, we’ll be tuning in to find out more!