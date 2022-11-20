Don’t Toss Your Chicken Bones From Last Night’s Dinner, Try This Instead!

Bone meal has long been a favorite of any gardeners plant fertilizer nutrient pack. This is because it is made up of finely ground animal bones which are rich in calcium. Once soil is amended with this rich nutrient it boosts the phosphorus content in the soil. Flowering plants such as roses, tulips, dahlias and lilies benefit by developing stronger and larger bulbs, and edibles such as tomatoes, zucchinis and peppers generate larger yields- the same way calcium promotes stronger growth in humans.

Like many commercially bought fertilizers they can be expensive for a small bag and since most companies don’t disclose their ingredients on their packaging some added animal by-products can be added into the mix that aren't necessarily beneficial but you are essentially paying for. TikTok genius @creative_explained shared a method of creating your own bone meal out of last night's fried chicken dinner.

Although the process from start to finish is a bit involved it will save you tons of money, and is extremely sustainable as it reduces wastes and refuses an item you were otherwise going to toss in the trash. To start making the bone meal the man starts off with boiling the chicken bones to loosen all the meat. He then runs them under cold water to get all the meat off of them, then bakes the bones for 20 minutes at 350 degrees. After sterilizing the bones in the oven he adds them to a blender and finely blends them until they create a small dust powder.

The man mixes his bone powder with water and feeds his plants, but you could also mix it into your soil or sprinkle it on top!

