Sexy Cowboy Is Encouraging Homesteaders to Ditch Chicken Coops for Quail

For some people, when it comes to the types of eggs they eat, there’s nothing better than brown eggs fresh from a pasture-raised chicken on a farm. However, lately, there has been a lot of hype around chickens, and it’s not necessarily good, so you may have noticed egg shortages at your local grocery stores and increased prices.

Given that this drastic change is impacting a mass amount of people, it maybe time to look into other options if you haven’t done so yet and if you need a little guidance on what options may be available, perhaps this quail egg suggestion from TikTok content creator @antlerfinder may be appealing to you.

As a former chicken owner himself, he now questions why anyone would want chickens when there are quails? His quail pen houses quite a few quails and he claims quails are not only much more cleaner than chickens, but are also more fun, too. Additionally, he collects roughly 10 small quail eggs a day.

If you’re interested in starting your own quail farm, he suggests purchasing a quail egg opener and a quail egg container to safely keep the quail eggs in between taking shots of quail eggs mixed with your favorite liquor beverage.

