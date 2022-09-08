Skip to main content

Woman Buys Childhood Home and Her Reasoning Will Bring Your to Tears

Excuse us, there’s something in our eyes…

It is true - sometimes you can’t ever go back home. Sometimes where we grew up just aren’t the same - there is someone else living there, or the house has even been remodeled past the point of recognition. And while we may still have strong ties to the places that helped raise us, often it is hard to fully return as so much is different.

But occasionally there are those who do get that chance, who can return to the place of their birth. Maybe it is to solve a mystery long left unsolved, or maybe it is something a little simpler and a little closer to home - like raising your children in the place you yourself grew up in.

Slight trigger warning - get your tissues ready because this one is a little emotional.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To say that we can relate to Savanna Westerfield is a bit of an understatement. She starts off the video by showing off pictures of her growing up. You see the same sidewalks she grew up in in the background of pictures of her biking, or door frames that haven’t changed in the years since she was a child.

Picture by picture we get the tiniest glimpse into the life of little Savanna, including how she lost her mom in that very house at a terribly young age. You can feel the love, and even the grief, that permeates the pictures, before Savanna finally reveals that, after many years, she made the decision to purchase and move into her childhood home alongside her fiance and children.

Now Savanna gets to raise her own children in the spaces and places she grew up in, surrounded by the love and adoration of all those that lived and loved in that very house. Every day her children get to run through the same halls she did as a child, a gentle reminder that even though we may have lost those who loved us, they never really leave.

They are just waiting for you to come home. 

