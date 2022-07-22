Skip to main content

Woman Makes Adult ‘Chill Tent’ and Everyone Wants One

It’s giving us childhood fort vibes, but even better!

Does there ever come a time when you maybe want to hide away for a little bit, pretend that things are nice and easy and that by simply pulling the covers over your head the entire world will go away? Don’t worry, we feel the same way sometimes! That’s why we do so many things to try and make our homes and backyards our personal oasis.

But sometimes you need to think a little smaller. That’s why this indoor ‘tent fort’ idea for adults is such an awesome one!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Shan, from CleanWithShan on TikTok, has often felt like many of us do, but decided that they’d create a mini hideaway on their own beds. All they did was take a zipped sheet, tack each edge down, and set up a fan in the small opening. The fan sends air into the zipped-up portion, raising the top edge so that it gently flutters overhead.

The end result? A lovely little tent-like atmosphere with little effort where you can hide away from the world for a few hours with a good book or an episode of your favorite show on Netflix. You could probably do something similar without the zippered sheet by simply tucking the edges of an extra large light blanket or sheet under the corners of your bed.

And why restrict yourself to your bed (though that is probably the comfiest place to lounge!) With a little ingenuity and a small box fan, you can take this idea anywhere - from your living room to an outside tent for a few hours! And while we love this idea for adults, kids and teens would probably enjoy it just as (if not more) than you will!

