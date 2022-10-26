Skip to main content

This DIY Christmas Candle Ring Super Easy To Make

It works as a decoration or a holiday gift!

Christmas may be still a ways away, but there’s no better time than the present to start coming up with all the wonderful ways you’ll decorate your home! We’ve got a few DIYs already on site for you to follow, including home decorations using giant baubles on your walls to tiny gnomes perfect for the season, but what does one more hurt?

And best of all, today’s Christmassy DIY can even be used as a gift, not just decoration!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Today’s cute (and simple) DIY comes to us from the Home GooDiys channel on TikTok and if you’re looking for crafts and finds, this is THE channel to follow! So what is the creator making today? It just so happens to be a budget-friendly Christmas ring! And best of all, it won’t break the bank to make!

You want to start off by getting a candle, which is probably what you’ll be dropping the most money on, especially if you want to pick something that is a bit on the nicer side. Get one with a cute lid and you’ve already completed half your decorating battle! Next get some Christmas-themed decor, such as tiny ornaments or jingle bells as well as some hot glue.

For this creator’s decor, she has chosen to go with silver and white, so she’s glued on the ornaments, then taken the ends off of some teeny Christmas trees and hot glued them into the tops of the ornaments. And that is it! It really is that simple, and that cute! Of course, you could go a little bit ‘more’ by adding bells, reindeer, or anything else that you think will fit! Keep it classy or go super fun and bold - it's all up to you!

