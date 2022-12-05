Woman Comes Up With Genius Way to Store All Your Christmas Cards

There are plenty of people out there who still send holiday cards, especially around Christmas, each and every year. And while some of us (I’m not naming any names) just throw as many onto our fridge as possible and then toss them out at the end of the season, others like to display them in cute and tasteful ways!



Well, luckily no matter what side of that particular fence you fall on, I have a great and easy way for you to organize your cards like a pro and it is all thanks to Siraya from over at StayAtHomeZooKeeper!

So if you’ve ever had a problem deciding where to put all of your lovely Christmas cards that you’d love to display, fear no more! Siraya shows off how you can keep them all neat and tidy while still being able to see them all, as well as pull them out and put them back without any issue.

For this, you’ll want to grab a good amount of ribbon, such as the red and white striped and burlap kinds that Siraya has. Take the length of it and wrap it around your upper cabinets long ways, connecting the two ends with a knot or staples on the backside where it is hidden from view. You’ll want to keep it fairly tight, as that will keep your cards in place. Siraya says that she keeps the same ribbon year after year, making this a super simple hack to repeat if you like it as much as I do!

From there, just grab some clothes pins, the kind you’d normally use to hang clothes on a line with and hang up each of your cards! You can also add plenty of other decorations with the same pins, such as ribbons, poinsettias, etc! This versatility is probably what I love the most about this hack, and I could easily see myself doing something similar, but with family photos!



