Skip to main content

Woman Dupes Crazy Expensive Christmas Tree 'Collar' For Only $10

$130 for that? No way!

Seen something in the store that you just absolutely wanted in your own home, but then the price came into view and gave you some sticker shock? It’s happened to us… more than a couple of times. But luckily if there is a will there is typically a way, and that includes duping all sorts of things, including decorations like this Christmas tree ‘collar’ created by Micah of TikTok channel MakeItWithMicah!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

This Christmas dupe is one of the best, and easiest we’ve seen. Even better, it takes something that you would have to buy for over a hundred dollars to something that will probably cost you less than ten!

To start, you’ll want to head to your local dollar or big box store and grab two things - a white laundry basket and some thick weave blanket yarn. You will also want some hot glue to hold everything together (trust us, it just makes everything easier!)

Grab your laundry basket, flip it upside down, and carefully cut off the bottom of the basket as well as cut a slit down the back so the ring can be opened and placed around the base of your Christmas tree. You will also want to cut off the bottom lip of the basket, though you could always leave it on if you don’t think it makes it look too ‘baskety’ once all covered up.

Starting on your vertical lines, run a bead of hot glue from top to bottom and lay your yarn down on top of it, holding it in place until the glue cools and firms up. Now, horizontally, weave your blanket yarn through the slats over-and-under, until you reach your starting point again, where you’ll do more hot glue to hold it in place. Keep doing this all around and all up and down the basket for that perfectly weaved look.

And that is it! You’ll have a great-looking collar for your tree for less than ten dollars! (You can thank us later!)


Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

modern kitchen
Article

Parents, This Is Your Official Sign to Tie Your Kitchen Towels Like This…

shutterstock_1767257948
Article

Woman Transforms Old French Magazines Into Beautiful Art

trick or treaters
Article

Trick-or-Treaters Show Up to Woman's Porch to Get Candy Bags, but Got This Instead…

TV in living room
Article

Dad’s Bookcase Cleverly Hides the TV When It’s Not In Use

old cottage home
Article

New England Couple Shows Off Their Almost 400-Year-Old Cottage And We Are In Love

organic bar soap
Article

This Soap Bar Holder Keeps Your Soap From Getting Soggy

hidden room
Article

Woman Discovers Secret Room Behind Pool

Premium Flickering Flameless Wax Pillar Candles - Candy Striped
Article

Woman Makes Her Own Version of Pottery Barn Christmas Candle From Dollar Store

kids playing
Article

Dad Makes Secret Door to Connect Twin’s Rooms and It’s Too Cute

funeral home
Article

Ontario Woman Transforms Haunted Funeral Home Into House of Her Dreams

leather couch
Article

U.K. Woman Captures Couch Catching Fire From the Sun in Real Time

hostel
Article

Woman Gives TikTok Tour Of House That Has 70 People Living In It

Save the date
Article

Toronto Couple Filmed Their 'Save the Date' and TikTok Is Swooning

cleaning bathroom
Article

This Kid's Sunday Deep Clean Is More Impressive Than Most Adults

small hot houses
Article

Man’s Hack Allows Him to Grow and Harvest Vegetables All Winter Long

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.