This is a Genius Christmas Decoration for Anyone With a Sense of Humor

It’s beginning to look (and feel) a bit more like Christmas, but luckily we’ve still got a bit of time for you to gather all your favorite decorations and create some new ones for you and your family! We’ve seen some really awesome creators come together and come up with the coolest (and kookiest) decor ideas, and we are bringing you yet another one today that you can bet we will be trying out ourselves!

The channel ChristmasLifeHacks101 has pretty much anything and everything you need when it comes to all things Christmas-y. We were taking notes the entire time we were scrolling through their channel, but this ultra-cute tree decoration just so happened to catch our eye and we knew we had to share it.

So for this DIY, you will need only a few simple things - a wire or wire-framed clothes hanger, some red toddler pants, a bit of stuffing, and some black socks. Yes, that is literally it, and part of why we love this adorable decoration so much.

Start off by grabbing your clothes hanger and snipping the long end down the middle. Bend each of the two outwards so that they look like running ‘legs’, then take your pants and slide them over each of the two ends. Follow that up by taking your stuffing and just jamming it into that bad boy, filling it out with all that puffy goodness. You can knot the top strings just to keep it on the hanger a bit more easily, or glue gun it if you’d like! Stuff your socks the same way, then wrap them over the ends of the pants legs so they look like little boots.

The last thing that you have to do is put it on your Christmas tree and the cool thing here is that the hanger already has a hook - making it super easy to just hook it up and move on! And that is it - you’ve got a cute Santa decoration without much muss or fuss!



