Neighbor Rescues Husband Who Got Stuck on Roof Putting Up Christmas Decorations

Now that it’s over, we can all laugh about it.

One of the best things about the holiday season are the decorations. There’s practically nothing better than putting up the decorations around your home and seeing it all beautifully come together. However, the journey to get to a finished decorated home isn’t always easy and TikTok user @nagham93h proves just that with her latest video.

In the quick video clip, @nagham93h is filming her husband that’s unfortunately stuck on the roof after making the bold attempt to go onto the roof of their home to put the Christmas lights up. She hilariously explains that while he was confident enough to do the job, realization set in a little too late and while he was on the roof, he realized that he couldn’t do it and couldn’t get down. Thankfully, though, his struggle was noticed by someone who was installing their neighbors Christmas lights and was kind enough to come over to help them with installing their Christmas lights as well. We love the holiday cheer and kindness of this man to help him out!

We can appreciate his attempt to put up his Christmas lights and applaud him for giving it a shot. However, now that the Christmas lights are installed and it’s all over, don’t mind us while we laugh a little!

