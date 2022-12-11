Woman DIYs the Perfect Holiday Hide Out for Puppy From Dollar Store Laundry Basket

If you have a puppy, you know they need constant supervision. They can't be left alone for too long, and sometimes it's hard to find the time to watch them! But that doesn't mean you can't give your pup some quality time on their own away from all of the hustle and bustle. What pet doesn't deserve its own special place?

This DIY project is perfect for creating an indoor hideout for your pooch! Because this project is so easy to make, it will only require a few materials from the dollar store. Let's get started!

We weren't the only ones overwhelmed by the cuteness of this dollar store DIY. "Oh my GOSH!!" @mattloveshair

While others were inspired by this woman's affordable holiday project for pets (other than dogs).

"Might be a cute idea for my cat to keep him out my tree lol. Let him maintain his own tree." @RocMecca

Your pets need their own space too!

Your pet will appreciate the time you spend with them. Giving them a place to call their own is a great way to show your affection for them and create an environment where they feel comfortable. They'll love coming in from the outside and crash on the couch without feeling like they're invading your space.

Your dog will also appreciate being able to hang out in his or her hideout after a long day of running around outside. It's nice having somewhere that's theirs alone where they can relax in comfort while still feeling part of the family.

As you can see, creating a dog hideout is not only fun for your pet but also you. This DIY project will be the perfect gift for any dog owner in your life! The best part about this holiday season is that it doesn't have to cost much at all.

Most of these items are available at dollar stores like Dollar Tree or Dollar General, so they won't break the bank either!

