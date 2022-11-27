These Little Christmas Gnomes Are So Easy to Make

Who doesn't love miniature things? Most of us were kids once upon a time, and we all loved them. So why not incorporate the tiny things you loved as a kid into your home décor?

These little Christmas gnomes are incredibly easy to make, and they look so cute hanging on your tree or sitting on a shelf. You can even use them as decorations for parties or gifts!

People couldn't help but share their enthusiasm for these super adorable, simple, affordable holiday gnomes.

"We do this as well and have done for years as they are so cute." @Mazza

"Love love love." @Simoney3107

"Aww - SO COOL. Guess I have to make some with my nephews." @Misch

These whimsical little gnomes can make an adorable home for your family this Christmas. They are quick and easy to make, so you can have one ready for the big day.

You can make them in any color you like to match my other decorations. They look great on a mantelpiece or with some other homemade decorations and found objects (like Christmas lights).

This project is also a great way to use up scraps of leftover yarn from making crafts, et cetera—if you have extra yarn lying around, it only takes a few minutes to whip up a couple of gnomes! And if not? Well, buy cheap yarn at your local craft or dollar store—they don't need fancy stuff here!

You can create these little Christmas gnomes with a few supplies in no time. They make great gifts for friends and family or even fun projects with the kids!