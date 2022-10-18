Here’s How To Make Your House Smell Like Christmas

Everyone loves a home that not only looks good, but smells good as well. And around the holiday season is when we can get festive and switch up the scent of our home according to the holiday in which we’re currently celebrating. For the fall season, pumpkin scents usually reign supreme before we eventually transition to a more crisp peppermint, cinnamon stick, fresh-cut evergreen type of scent to usher in the winter season.

However, if you’re a person who enjoys the fresh and wonderful scents of Christmas-time, then you’ll want to check out this simple recipe from TikTok content creator @reeselaa — it’s smells so delicious!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To do this simple DIY, she gathers a simmer pot and places the following ingredients inside of it — 1/2 cup of cranberries, one orange sliced, three cinnamon sticks, one teaspoon of vanilla extract and one teaspoon of cloves. Next, she adds four cups of water to the pot and brings to a boil before reducing it the fire to a lower setting and allowing the delicious-smelling ingredients to simmer.

This is perfect for those of us who are anxiously awaiting the Christmas season, but are quite ready to bring outage Christmas decorations just yet.