Hang Your Christmas Lights Like a Pro With This Hack

You could be ‘that house’ in the neighborhood that everyone drives by to see.

Christmas lights may be one of the most iconic Christmas traditions, from hanging them, driving around neighborhoods to see them, or wrapping the tree in them. Growing up one of my family’s favorite decorations was grabbing mugs of hot coco, throwing our pajamas on, getting in the car and blasting Christmas tunes while driving around neighborhoods looking for houses with the most festive light displays.

One thing I noticed while driving around was all the houses that stood out had Christmas lights from the bottom of the house to the top, lining the window, trim, and sides of the house. If you want your house to stand out this Christmas season, or if you own a brick or stone house, @mowcity has the perfect trick for attaching your Christmas lights like a pro.

Using a tiny dab of hot glue on the base of each bulb he attaches them to the siding of the brick house. You could create some serious unique designs with this tip, think snowmen, Santa’s sleigh, or a giant wreath, boostings your home's Christmas light reputation.

Commenters love the idea but have some insightful questions such as worrying about the lights falling off in extremely cold temps, to which the man responds that it has never been an issue his entire time doing this method. Others worry about the residue that the glue would leave and he mentions it falls off with a tiny bit of pressure, or if you are really worried you could put painters tape down first and glue on top of that.

