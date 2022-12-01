Son’s Christmas Light Hanging Invention Is Actually Pretty Clutch

By now, practically everyone knows hanging Christmas lights on the house can be a daunting Christmas chore that no one really wants to do, but it needs to be done if you want to showcase just how festive you are.

Because installing Christmas lights can be a lot of work, some people keep them up all year long, but if you’re not one of those people, then you may want take a note or two from TikTok user @alyssafrankly. Her son created a simple invention that makes it easy for hertz hang the lights on her own and it’s genius!

This is such a smart and easy tool to make for yourself so you, too, can easily hang your own Christmas lights without a struggle. Somewhat following the blueprint his dad established 30 years ago when he installed hooks under their eaves to make it easier to hang the Christmas lights, her son made a useful stick by using a long piece of $3 plywood with a hook screwed into it. This DIY tool makes it easier for to install the lights without having to use the ladder for majority of the installation - how convenient!

That’s it — so easy and simple that anyone can do this!

